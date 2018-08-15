KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- This week marks one year since a tragic shooting took the lives of two officers in the line of duty in Kissimmee.

Matthew Baxter had a bright future that never saw the light of day. In a video he filmed for his online class you can hear him saying, “My future goals are to hopefully move up my current career. I am a police officer.”

Sadia Baxter, the widow he leaves behind, said it’s up to her to let people know the kind of man he was.

“I want the world to know who our hero is and who he was when he was here on earth,” she explained.

Sadia has fond memories of the father of her little girls, memories she has been sharing on social media for the past year.

Her world came tumbling down on Aug. 18, 2017 when a man shot and killed her husband Ofc. Matthew Baxter, along with Sgt. Sam Howard while they were on patrol.

“He wasn’t just a police officer. He was a real human being who loved his family, who loved cars, who loved his jeep, who loved working on his jeep … who loved music. I want the world to see that there was a man behind the uniform.” Sadia said.

Sadia and Matt met while patrolling in the same squad. Sadia who worked for the Kissimmee Police Department is now a special agent for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Sadia said that while she’s still grieving, she continues to carry a gun and badge to honor Matt’s legacy and to make her own.

She just wants her daughters to remember one thing about daddy.

“He was a hero, he is a hero to so many people. His legacy will live and continue to live through them, through their accomplishments, through their failures,” Sadia added. “Their daddy was a person who did make mistakes, but he always bettered himself to be the best man for our family.”

There will be a celebration of life for both Baxter and Howard at the Kissimmee Lakefront Park on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. It will be a community BBQ open to the public.