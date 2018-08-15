ORLANDO, Fla. -- Our fifth named storm of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season has formed.

Subtropical Storm Ernesto forms

Fifth named storm of the 2018 hurricane season

Subtropical Storm Ernesto is currently located in the north-central Atlantic, about 695 miles southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland. This system has sustained winds of 40 mph and is moving north at 8 mph.

We may see slight strengthening this evening before eventually moving over cooler waters of the north Atlantic and weakening Thursday night.

Subtropical systems differ from true tropical systems because of their composition, but the impacts are the same. When the strongest winds are displaced from the cloud-free center of low pressure, it is considered subtropical. Once the core of stronger winds and thunderstorms are focused around the storm’s center, it classified as tropical.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, there are no other areas of concern. Hurricane season runs through November 30.