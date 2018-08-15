MELBOURNE, Fla. – The Boy Scout trailer with thousands of dollars in camping supplies reported stolen last Thursday has been found, Melbourne Police Dept. says.

Boy Scout trailer found in Melbourne

Damage from paint, scrape marks in attempt to disguise

PREVIOUS: Melbourne police hunt for leads in Boy Scout trailer theft

The trailer was found Wednesday on Cinnamon Lake Circle in Melbourne.

According to police, when they found the trailer, there was damage from paint and scrape marks to an attempt to hide "Boy Scouts of America Troop #285," which is based out of Melbourne.

The trailer was initially parked on Unity Church on South Harbor City Boulevard.

TRAILER FOUND: Troop 285’s trailer that was stolen last week has been located. Damage from paint and scrape marks are visible, in an attempt to hide the “Boy Scouts of America Troop #285” markings. pic.twitter.com/xwDiw3fO2o — Jon Shaban 🏪📺🎥🎤 (@Jon_Shaban) August 15, 2018

When the troop returned to retrieve it last Thursday night, the trailer was gone. They were preparing to go on a weekend camping trip.

Inside the trailer were tents, canopies, stoves and other gear, all worth about $10,000.

No further information has been released.

The investigation is active and ongoing.