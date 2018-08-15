ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County Sheriff’s Office says a man has died after being shot at an Orlando apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.

Man in Orlando shot, killed from gunshot wound

Witnesses say they heard disturbance in parking lot

Several nearby schools were locked down

Deputies responded to the scene at Wood Hollow apartments on 5728 Kingsgate Drive at 2:39 p.m.

Witnesses were reportedly helping the unresponsive 18-to-25-year-old man with a gunshot wound when deputies arrived to the scene.

He was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

According to witnesses, they told deputies that they saw a possible suspect, who is suspected to be an 18-to-25-year-old man, who was with the man who was shot before hearing gunshots.

Witnesses say they heard a disturbance in the parking lot prior to the shooting.

Orange County deputies say the motive of the shooting is not yet known.

Several nearby schools off Oakridge Road were locked down for safety precautions.

The investigation is active and ongoing.