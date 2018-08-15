ORLANDO, Fla. — While it's the typical Central Florida weather for Wednesday, Subtropical Depression Five has formed, but it is not a threat to land.

Wednesday to see highs at 92 degrees

Decreasing storm chances

SEE BELOW: See our 7-day forecast ▼

Partly sunny skies will be on hand through midday, helping temperatures climb toward the low 90s.

Showers and storms will redevelop during the afternoon hours; coverage will be widely scattered.

Any cell may be slow and erratic moving, capable of torrential rainfall. Frequent lightning and gusty winds may also accompany the stronger cells.

Most storms will diminish with the loss of daytime heating but a few isolated ones may stick around past sunset. Partly cloudy skies are anticipated for the rest of the overnight with lows in the mid-70s.

Thursday will offer few changes other than temperatures will be a little hotter, in the low to mid-90s. Drier air will be working in for the second half of the week into the weekend, helping to reduce rain chances.

Isolated storms are still forecast each afternoon through Sunday but coverage will be minimal. With less rain around, temperatures will consistently be in the low to mid-90s.

In the nearshore waters, a minor east-southeast trade swell will bring wave heights up to 1 to 2 feet; the setup will still be poor for surfing.

Decent beach and boating weather is expected early before the threat of late day showers and storms.

A southerly breeze turning onshore during the afternoon will generate a moderate chop on the Intracoastal Waterway.

Tropical Forecast

In the tropics, there are no concerns for Florida or the United States.

The only area to watch is in the north central Atlantic, 750 miles south of Newfoundland. This area of low pressure has a high chance of becoming a tropical or subtropical feature in the next few days, but it will pose no imminent threat to land.

Ernesto is the next name on the list. All other areas in the Atlantic basin are quiet.

Subtropical Depression Five has formed, roughly 1,000 miles from the Azores. This system poses no threat to Florida or the United States.

Moving north at 5 mph, Subtropical Depression Five has winds of 35 mph. This storm is projected to increase in speed and intensify briefly, before eventually moving over cooler waters of the north Atlantic.

When winds reach 39 mph it will become a tropical or subtropical storm; Ernesto is the next name on the 2018 list.

Subtropical systems differ from true tropical systems because of their composition, but the impacts are the same. When the strongest winds are displaced from the cloud-free center of low pressure, it is considered subtropical. Once the core of stronger winds and thunderstorms are focused around the storm’s center, it classified as tropical.

The latest forecast track shows this storm will lose tropical characteristics and become a remnant low by this weekend as it tracks northeast in the north Atlantic Ocean.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, there are no other areas of concern.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season runs through Nov. 30, 2018.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.