BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A controversial resolution in Brevard County regarding sanctuary policies went before a vote Tuesday night. The commission passed the resolution unanimously, but with a lot of opposition from the public.

Anti-sanctuary measure passes with 5-0 vote

Meeting met with opposition from the public

PREVIOUS: Brevard County considers measure to ban 'sanctuary' immigration policies

Outside the commissioner meeting, many gathered and expressed their opinions about the resolution prohibiting sanctuary polices.

Many people held signs to let their voices be heard.

“This anti-sanctuary resolution is a waste of our county commissioners’ time and alienates our community and neighbors,” said Faye Fernandes, who opposed the resolution.

Brevard County Commissioner John Tobia brought forward the resolution.

“It confirms the idea of following the law and objects liberal moments to protect illegal immigrants at the extent of our communities safety. (It) prevents future sheriffs or politicians from failing the shining example of Sheriff Ivey and interfere and fail to cooperate with federal assets of law enforcement,” Tobia said.

During public comments more than 20 people spoke up, with the majority opposing it.

“Being welcoming and open doors to anyone -- that’s what Brevard needs to be,” said one attendee.

County Commissioners voted 5-0 to pass the resolution.