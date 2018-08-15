APOPKA, Fla. — Apopka could be putting a stop to red light cameras on Wednesday.

Mayor Bryan Nelson says voters complain about cameras

State survey found crashes increased at intersections where cameras were installed

Law enforcement says camera has changed driving behaviors

The city council is considering terminating the contract with the red light camera company.

Mayor Bryan Nelson says the cameras were the biggest complaint he heard from voters when he was running for office.

He says the cameras, meant to catch red light runners, are unfairly issuing some drivers tickets and they are giving the city a bad rap.

"People are actually avoiding Apopka for fear for getting a red-light camera ticket. So we want people to come to Apopka, we want them to eat lunch, eat dinner and hang out in Apopka," said Nelson.

Nelson says the cameras generate a million dollars a year to help pay for city services and programs.

"We got to make it up, right now we're at a $700,000-budget deficit," said Nelson.

He says the city council is not filling vacant city positions and looking at making city services run more effectively to make up for the money.

A state survey found crashes actually increased by 10 percent last year at intersections where red light cameras were installed.

Still some, including in law enforcement, say the cameras change the behavior of drivers.

"I think it's ridiculous. I think it's important we have these cameras," said Apopka driver Jane Folk.

If the city council votes to end the contract with the camera company, the cameras would stop catching red light runners by the end of the year.

The city council meets at 7 p.m., Wednesday.