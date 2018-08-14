CLEARWATER, Fla. -- The 47-year-old man charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of a Clearwater man remains behind bars.

Michael Drejka has been charged, the State Attorney announced Monday. Drejka was booked into the Pinellas County Jail and bond has been set at $100,000.

Markeis McGlockton, 28, died in the July 19 shooting.

After Drejka's arrest, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualteiri said he supports the state attorney’s decision to charge Drejka despite his initial decision not to arrest him.

Drejka has been charged with manslaughter, not murder and that’s an important distinction, not just in the punishment should Drejka be convicted - but it also is a lower bench mark in court for prosecutors to prove.

An attorney for the family of Markeis McGlockton spoke yesterday about the trial that lies ahead.

"This is a first step among many steps," said attorney Michelle Rayner. "And we have a long way to go. Our ultimate goal is a conviction in this case. We stand behind the State Attorney's decision to charge as manslaughter. We do believe it's the correct charge to sustain a conviction."

Surveillance video showed McGlockton shoving Drejka, 47, to the ground after Drejka confronted McGlockton's girlfriend Britany Jacobs for parking in a handicapped spot outside the Circle A Food Store on Sunset Point.

Drejka shot McGlockton in response in front of his three young children. McGlockton later died of that wound.

Sheriff Gualtieri said after the shooting that it met the guidelines of a stand your ground case.