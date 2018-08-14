ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Florida Dept. of Transportation says all of the SunPass toll transactions that were backlogged are now clear, two months after the toll road system went offline.

FDOT announced Tuesday that all SunPass customers should now see their transactions posted in real time. If there is a problem, customers should go to the SunPass website, or call customer service at 1-888-865-5352.

SUNPASS UPDATE: FDOT announced all SunPass toll transactions have been processed & backlog of transactions that resulted from Conduent’s failure to properly transition customers to the SunPass Centralized Customer Service System is successfully cleared. https://t.co/6YUSxtpPH5 pic.twitter.com/mT2WozevJM — Turnpike Orlando (@TurnpikeOrlando) August 14, 2018

In June, private contractor Conduent migrated to a new system for SunPass tolls. While the toll transactions were logged, they were not processed, which means customers were not being charged.

FDOT says it will help customers with any bank overdraft fees or credit card issues. Fees and penalties were also suspended while this was being dealt with.

Meanwhile, the Florida transportation secretary says Conduent will be fined nearly $800,000 for the fiasco. FDOT is also requesting an independent investigation into Conduent's alleged mismanagement.

