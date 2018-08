APOPKA, Fla. -- Ten students were hurt when their school bus collided with a pickup truck Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened in the area of Clarcona Road and East 13 Street.

Of the 10 students hurt, three refused treatment and seven are being checked out on scene. All of the injuries appear to be minor.

There were a total of 14 students on board. They were coming home from an Orange County schools program.

