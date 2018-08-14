ORLANDO, Fla. -- Orlando Police have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend in Lake Nona in July.

Justin Pruitt, 28, was arrested Tuesday. He faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of 26-year-old Tiffany Linquanti.

On July 21, Pruitt called 911 to report that his girlfriend had been shot. He told dispatchers that Linquanti had tried to killer herself. When dispatchers tried to get more information about the shooting, Pruitt ended the call, according to an arrest warrant.

Officers responded sometime after midnight to the 9200 block of Randal Park Boulevard. Linquanti was found face down on the floor of the bedroom with a gunshot wound to her head. She was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Linquanti died a week later from her injuries.

Police interviewed Pruitt the night of the shooting. He told officers he had dinner with Linquanti but didn't remember what happened prior to calling 911.

Pruitt also told officers that one of his dogs could have been responsible for the shooting because they are "very smart."

Police later obtained text messages from Linquanti's friend's cell phone. In the messages from December 2017, Linquanti tells her friend Pruitt pulled a gun on her and pointed it at her chest. Linquanti also texted that Pruitt threated to kill her.

The Medical Examiner's Office ruled Linquanti's death a homicide.