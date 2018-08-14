ORLANDO, Fla. – A Florida Dept. of Corrections officer has been arrested after being accused of child pornography possession, according to FDLE.

Forty-year-old Tony Daniel Holowaty is facing 10 counts of child porn possession, the Florida Dept. of Law Enforcement said in a news release Tuesday.

Holowaty is a certified corrections officer with the state.

Agents say they received a tip that Holowaty was allegedly downloading child porn.

After a search warrant was conducted at Holowaty’s home, agents say they found evidence of child porn on his digital devices, which were seized for further analysis.

He’s been booked into Orange County Jail without bond.

The case will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, 9th Judicial Circuit.