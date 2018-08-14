DELAND, Fla. — The DeLand City Commission's newest commissioner is no newcomer to the job. In fact, it's a job he's held twice before.

Charles Paiva served from 2001-2005, 2007-2016

Paiva will fill Seat 2, replace suspended commissioner Jeff Hunter

Paiva will serve remainder of Hunter's term

Charles Paiva will take over Seat 2 on the commission. Seat 2 opened after Gov. Rick Scott suspended Commissioner Jeff Hunter in July as he was being investigated on drug charges.

Paiva previously served on the City Commission from 2001-2005 and again from 2007 to 2016. He was among seven candidates interviewed to fill the vacant position.

"I very much look forward to continuing the success we have and will continue to have as a city,” Paiva said through a city spokesperson.

Paiva will be sworn into office before the commission's August 20 meeting. He will serve on the commission until Hunter's term ends in 2020 or until the governor reinstates Hunter.