ORLANDO, Fla. — Tuesday will start off with morning sunshine, but come the afternoon, Central Florida may see some developing storms.

Highs for Tuesday at 91 degrees

Additional afternoon storms to be seen

No drastic changes will be found with our overall weather pattern for Tuesday.

Morning sunshine will help temperatures climb toward highs in the low 90s. Showers and storms will redevelop during the afternoon hours.

Storms may be slow and erratic moving, capable of torrential rainfall. Frequent lightning and gusty winds may also accompany the stronger cells.

Most storms will fade with the loss of daytime heating but a few isolated ones may hang on past sunset. Fair skies will prevail by midnight with lows in the mid-70s.

Wednesday will present more of the same with highs in the low 90s. Rain chances will stay up around 50 percent.

Some changes will set in by Thursday as drier air pushes in, helping to reduce rain chances for the afternoons for the remainder of the week. With less rain around, temperatures will get even hotter.

Highs in the mid-90s will be common starting Thursday, lasting through the weekend.

Decent beach and boating weather is expected early before the threat of late day showers and storms.

In the nearshore waters, a slight bump in the east-southeast trade swell will bring wave heights up to 1 to 2 feet, but the setup will still be poor for surfing.

A southwest breeze turning onshore during the afternoon will generate a moderate chop on the Intracoastal Waterway for the boaters.

Tropical Forecast

In the tropics, there are no concerns for Florida or the United States.

The only area to watch is in the north central Atlantic, 700 miles south of Newfoundland. A weak low pressure system there may become a tropical or subtropical feature in the next few days, but it will pose no imminent threat to land.

All other areas in the Atlantic basin are quiet.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season runs through Nov. 30, 2018.

