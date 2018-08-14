LONDON — A car slammed into barriers outside the Houses of Parliament in London, where an unknown number of people have been hurt.

Police do not believe injuries are life-threatening

Driver has been detained; unknown if crash is deliberate

Metropolitan Police stated Counter-Terrorism Command leading investigation

The incident happened around 2:40 a.m., EST, or 7:40 a.m. local time.

In a tweet, the Metropolitan Police said a number of pedestrians are injured.

Our statement in response to the incident in #Westminster. We have treated two people at the scene for injuries that are not believed to be serious and have taken them to hospital. pic.twitter.com/ySXAgmYqfF — London Ambulance (@Ldn_Ambulance) August 14, 2018

However, police do not believe any of the injuries are life-threatening.

Officers detained the driver at the scene and police are still in the area investigating.

No one has stated what the nature of the crash is, but in a later tweet the Metropolitan Police stated that its Counter-Terrorism Command is leading the investigation.

While we are keeping an open mind, the Met's Counter-Terrorism Command is leading the investigation into the #Westminster incident. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) August 14, 2018

However, a witness stated that the crash looked intentional to her.

"The car drove at speed into the barriers outside the House of Lords. There was a loud bang from the collusion and a bit of smoke," Ewelina Ochab told The Associated Press. "The driver did not get out. The guards started screaming to people to move away."

In March of 2017, four people died after Khalid Masood rammed a car into a crowd on Westminister Bridge. Masood stabbed a police officer to death before he was shot dead in a courtyard outside of Parliament.

The 2017 incident was declared a terrorist attack.



