ORLANDO, Fla. – Three employees at Orlando International Airport were sent to the hospital Tuesday after being exposed to an unknown liquid at a security checkpoint.

3 hospitalized from 'unknown liquid,' says OIA official

TSA says some liquid container had labels that read 'hazard'

Official says incident has not affected airport operations

The owner of the substance says it was a form of herbal tea, according to an airport spokesperson.

But a spokesperson with TSA said the several liquid containers read "sodium hydroxide lye beads," "hazard" and "do not handle without gloves or protective eyewear."

According to Carolyn Fennell with OIA, the incident happened at the screening checkpoints for gates 1-59.

Four employees at the screening area reported that they felt ill after exposure to the unknown liquid containers and powders. Two TSA agents were taken to a hospital out of an “abundance of precaution,” Fennel said in a statement.

A third person, a contracted airport operations employee, was also taken to the hospital.

Hazmat from the Orlando Fire Dept. tested the liquid in the bag and said it was a non-hazardous substance.

There was also a box of hazardous corrosive material in the form of crystals that is often used to create cleaning supplies. But a TSA spokesperson said because of its corrosive behavior, the substance is not allowed at any airports.

The checkpoint area has been reopened.

The passenger involved in the incident was reportedly attempting to travel from Orlando to Los Angeles.

The passenger was questioned by FBI and cleared, but was forced to leave the airport and was not allowed to board their flight.

She may face a civil fine her carrying the hazardous and corrosive material in her luggage.