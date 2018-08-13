TITUSVILLE, Fla. -- Isaac Campbell Park in Titusville will never be the same after the Aug. 4 shooting during a Peace in the City event for back to school.

The shooting left a suspect in the hospital with serious injuries, and according to Titusville Police, he’s still in the hospital.

According to Titusville Police Dept., an altercation led to gunfire, but a bystander stopped the suspect in his tracks.

An estimated 150 guests were at the event, and the moments of the shooting were caught on video. It’s unclear how many bullets were fired among the crowd of children.

The disturbing video shows kids running for their life, a traumatic event community activist Dwight Seigler says will forever leave a lasting impression on the kids.

“They (are) daydreaming at school thinking about what happened at the park that day,” Seigler said.

On Sunday, the park looked a lot different -- dozens of people and children gathered for service under the same pavilion the shooting took place.

Rufus Edmonson, a Titusville resident for almost 50 years, was cooking for church guests.

He says, he wants to thank the good Samaritan who jumped into action to stop the man from hurting anyone.

“I heard who he was, he had his license, he’s a good guy. No telling what would have happened if he weren’t here,” Edmonson said.

A few miles away at the Gibson Youth Center, mental health counselors were on hand for children and anyone who needs counseling.

Police encourage anyone struggling caused by the park shooting to call 211.