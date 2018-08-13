ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Orlando Solar Bears have entered into a three-year affiliation agreement with the Tampa Bay Lightning, the teams announced Monday.

Orlando Solar Bears become affiliates with Tampa Bay Lightning

Lightning will play preseason game at Amway Center

Game against Florida Panthers on Sept. 27

"The Lightning is a first-class organization with tremendous values and vision and we feel very fortunate to have this opportunity to be part of their hockey family," said Alex Martins, CEO of the Orlando Magic, owners of the Solar Bears, in a statement.

"The Solar Bears organization has demonstrated a strong commitment to success that has paid off with numerous playoff appearances," added Steve Yzerman, Lightning general manager. "We look forward to being a part of their future accomplishments while also developing our prospects in a world-class environment."

As part of the new partnership, the Lightning will play a preseason game at the Amway Center in Orlando. The game against the Florida Panthers will take place on Sept. 27. Tickets will go on sale Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

It will be the Lightning's third exhibition game at the Amway Center.

The Solar Bears, which are part of the ECHL, previously had an affiliation with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Lightning's previous ECHL affiliate was the Adirondack Thunder.