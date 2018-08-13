Security a top focus at Orange County schools

ORLANDO, Fla. -- As students and teacher settle into a new school year, they will soon carry out the first of many safety drills.

The monthly drills have expanded in recent years to include scenarios based on active shooters inside of a school.



"In this day in age, it's disturbing, it's disappointing we have to spend time around active assailant drills in our schools, but it is the reality we live in and we're encouraging parents to tell our students this is serious when we go through these drills," said Dr. Barbara Jenkins, Orange County Public Schools Superintendent.



Jenkins says the district has already invested more than $20 million in installing security technology and policies at the nearly 200 schools in Orange County.



Some of the security measures in place are visible, others are not, Jenkins said.



The on-going investigation in Parkland, Florida is proof of the importance of preparation, and possible challenges in responding to a school shooter.



Deputies and firefighters complained they had difficulty communicating with each other in response to the shooting that left 14 students and 3 teachers dead.



Orange County Fire Chief Otto Drozd testified last month before the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission, an appointed board of parents, law enforcement and educators tasked with developing safety reforms.



Drozd led the development of National Fire Protection Association's "NFPA 3000," a program aimed at helping vested agencies better prepare specifically for active shooter situations.

"If history has taught us anything, it's that nobody is immune," Drozd said.

Drozd used his experience responding to the June 12, 2016 Pulse nightclub attack as input on the NFPA risk assessment guidance.



A crucial point, Drozd said, is that in the cases of schools; educators, law enforcement, first responders, and others prepare together.



"What it does is, it brings everybody who has a role within a shooting or a hostile event to the table, because we feel we are stronger together," Chief Drozd said. "The standard not only looks at the physical plan or the school itself, but the people within it as well. What we found is that if people within it are trained appropriately, they're going to be able to mitigate their own exposure, then if something does happen, they're going to be the ones who are best placed to provide that immediate aid to save lives over the short term until police and fire can coordinate."



The plan also creates guidelines on how those agencies can coordinate response, well before an actual event.



Technology can also play a crucial role in a response, Drozd said.



"We train our kids when there's a fire alarm to move out, so one of the things we're advocating within the standard is to really have distinct alarms," Drozd said.



In Parkland, students went through a fire alarm just hours before the attack. Investigators say the gunman pulled the firearm just before shooting, so students who thought they were evacuating a burning building, were actually running toward the gunman.



Drozd says technology exists to allow buildings to be equipped with systems that have distinct tones and alarms based on varying emergencies.



"We can have distinct alarms for fire alarm, for medical emergency, for active shooter," Chief Drozd said.



Jenkins said the district is constantly evaluating the systems in place, although keep much of its security policies confidential.



What is visible are law enforcement officers at the district's nearly 200 schools. Governor Rick Scott signed a measure into law after the Parkland shooting that requires officers on every school campus in the state.



Orange County Public Schools works with 11 agencies to ensure that happens. Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings says that includes 105 deputies, at a cost of more than $16 million.



Orange County Public Schools Police Chief Bryan Holmes says he meets with chiefs of those agencies on a monthly basis, and there is regular active shooter training.



"There's a lot of preparation that goes into a new school year, we have to be prepared for anything and everything," Holmes said.



Holmes says school police officers are often in a position to stop bad things from happening because of relationships they build within the schools.



"There is a lot of early intervention that goes into education policing, most things are stopped, most things that are bad are prevented," Holmes said.



He says that's why it's crucial that parents and students understand they should report any out of the ordinary behavior or people they see on campus that don't belong.



OCPS is to receive $9.1 million from the State of Florida, which Jenkins says will be used to hire 18 additional mental health counselors.



Dr. Jenkins said additional mental health counselors and school resource officers are critical for early prevention.



"Mental health counselors are critical, those are the experts that we're going to get our children to," Jenkins said. "But, every adult on campus has to be watching our children and prompting them and saying to them if you ever have a problem you can always come to me."



In addition to prevention strategies, drills, and more personnel, Jenkins said the district is also increasing other security measures, including additional student screenings.



The district is also taking a zero-tolerance approach to social media threats against schools, students, or staff.



In February, Orlando's city commission passed an ordinance that makes it a misdemeanor offense to use social media to make any kind of threat against a school. State law is vague, requiring specific remarks and specific targets to be named in social media threats.

The new ordinance allows charges to be filed against a person even making a vague threat.