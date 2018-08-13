SANFORD, Fla. -- Police in Sanford arrested a man on kidnapping and murder charges in the death of his elderly wife.

Alice Watson found dead Friday night

Husband Elue McDonald Watson accused of murder

Police say Elue McDonald Watson was found walking on the train tracks in the area of North Country Club Road and West Lake Mary Boulevard Friday in Lake Mary. When police approached him, they say Watson told them to check on his wife. Lake Mary asked Sanford police for a well-being check at his home. They took Watson to a nearby hospital after he complained about high blood pressure.

That's when Sanford police say they found 82-year-old Alice Watson dead from deep lacerations, with her feet bound to a bedpost.

Watson was declared a person of interest in his wife's death over the weekend. Police say they found blood on his clothes. A company that towed his vehicle said they found a machete on the floorboard in plain view.

Elue Watson was arrested and charged with kidnapping and premeditated, first-degree murder, and booked into the Seminole County Jail.