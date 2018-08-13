TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Gov. Rick Scott on Monday declared a state of emergency due to impacts of red tide in Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Sarasota, Manatee, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.

The version of red tide currently in bloom along the coast is Karenia Brevis, also known as Florida Red Tide. The algae has been documented along Florida's Gulf Coast since the 1840's and occurs nearly every year.

Most scientists, however, agree this particular bloom has lasted significantly longer and is particularly devastating.

"As Southwest Florida and the Tampa Bay area continues to feel the devastating impacts of red tide, we will continue taking an aggressive approach by using all available resources to help our local communities," Scott said.

Today, I issued an emergency declaration to help SW FL and Tampa Bay area combat impacts from red tide. We’re directing $100,000 for @MoteMarineLab & $500,000 for @VISITFLORIDA. I’m also directing an additional $900,000 for Lee County Cleanup Efforts https://t.co/YNJYqvWZmF — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) August 13, 2018

The order includes making additional Florida Wildlife Commission biologists and scientists available to assist in clean-up and animal rescue efforts, more than $100,000 for Mote Marine Laboratory and $500,000 for Visit Florida to establish an emergency grant program to help local communities.

FWC continues to partner with the Florida Department of Health to advise residents and visitors of any potential health impacts. Residents and visitors can contact the DOH's aquatic toxin experts at 850-245-4250 or contact their local health department for any concern about health safety.