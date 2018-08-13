ORLANDO, Fla. — It's the first day of school for most in Central Florida and the weather looks great for the morning, but you might want to pack an umbrella for the afternoon.

Monday's highs at 92 degrees

Lowering rain chances

Storms becoming isolated

Few changes will be found with our overall weather pattern Monday. Partly sunny skies will be paired with highs in the low 90s.

Showers and storms will become scattered about during the afternoon hours. Storms may be slow and erratic moving, capable of torrential rainfall.

Frequent lightning and gusty winds may also accompany the stronger cells. Coverage will diminish with the loss of daytime heating. Fair skies will prevail overnight with lows in the mid-70s.

Tuesday will offer more of the same with highs back in the low 90s and a 40 percent coverage of afternoon storms.

By the middle part of the week, drier air will usher in, helping to reduce rain chances for the afternoons for the remainder of the week.

As a result, temperatures will get even hotter. Highs in the mid-90s will be common right through the weekend.

Decent beach and boating weather is expected early before the threat of late day showers and storms.

Surfers will not find much wave activity as the nearshore waters will be nearly flat.

A southwest breeze will generate a moderate chop on the Intracoastal Waterway for the boaters.

Tropical Forecast

In the tropics, there are no concerns for the United States.

The only area to watch is in the north central Atlantic; a weak low may become a tropical or subtropical feature in the next few days, but poses no imminent threat to land.

All other areas in the Atlantic basin are quiet. Elsewhere, no major activity is expected over the next five days.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season runs through Nov. 30, 2018.

