OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. -- Osceola County school buses have had significant delays when picking up and dropping off students in the past, mostly due to not having enough bus drivers.

However, this year, the administration expects things to be different.

Every morning Yvonne Brown's routine is to check her bus inside out. Brown is a school bus driver for Osceola County and said she loves driving a big yellow bus. "I like my job, I like working here at Osceola," Brown said.

Shawn Tucker, the director of transportation for the county, said a shortage in bus drivers earlier this year put the district behind, when it came to being on time during bus routes. But now he's happy to report there are enough drivers to cover all routes. That's about 400 drivers, including Brown.

"We were so short of drivers that anybody that was in our department that had a license to drive, we asked them to drive," Tucker said. "As well as our drivers out in the road already. Picking up the stops that were still needed to be picked up. So we were in a crunch last year. So we're excited this year to have a lot more drivers than we ended up with."

The school district offered an increase in pay and other incentives to meet the quota. Tucker said a growing population caused the demand, especially an increase of students coming from Puerto Rico due to Hurricane Maria.

Brown came back after hearing about the bus driver shortage. This school year, she said her priority is safety. "I want to be able to take the children from their bus stops to home safely," she said.

For anyone interested becoming a bus driver, a job fair will be held on Aug. 23 at the transportation facility on Simpson Road.

To pre-apply, click here.