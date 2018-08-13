VIERA, Fla. -- The Brevard County Commission is scheduled to vote on a resolution at Tuesday evening's commission meeting that prohibits sanctuary policies when it comes to immigration.

Resolution prohibits sanctuary policies in Brevard County

Commissioner Tobia: Don't want federal funds stripped

Vote on the measure set for Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Commissioner John Tobia says he’s presenting the resolution because he does not want the federal government to withhold funds, as President Trump threated to do last year when he signed the executive order regarding sanctuary cities.

“We rely on a great deal of funds from the federal government," Tobia explained. "As to what they would withhold, I have no idea but I don’t want to get into that predicament.”

Tobia says the resolution, if passed, would be an official policy, which prevents the county from interfering in the duty to assist federal immigration officials through its policies.

But Sam Lopez, chairman of the Florida Puerto Rican/Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, says this will create fear for immigrants to report crimes and create distrust with law enforcement.

He is also concerned the proposed resolution will add to racial profiling and is planning on warning commissioners that if they approve the resolution, they will end up paying a lot in legal fees.

“I’m actually going to tell them, this is going to cost Brevard County more money, because as you stop people and profiling them, we are going start suing you,” Lopez said.

Tobia wants to reassure people like Lopez that all his resolution is hoping to do is show the federal government that the county will comply with federal immigration policy.

Earlier this year, ICE along with various sheriffs offices, including Brevard County, announced a basic ordering agreement to prevent the release of criminal undocumented immigrants back into the community for at least 48 hours. That will allow ICE time to come pick them up. ​

The meeting is Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the county commission chambers in Viera.