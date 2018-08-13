PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- A man accused of shooting a man outside a Clearwater convenience store, sparking protests about Florida's stand your ground law, has been charged with manslaughter.

Michael Drejka has been charged, the State Attorney announced Monday.

Markeis McGlockton, 28, died in the July 19 shooting.

Drejka is being booked into the Pinellas County Jail and bond has been set at $100,000.

"I support the State Attorney's decision and will have no further comment as the case continues to work its way through the criminal justice system," Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said.

Surveillance video showed McGlockton shoving Drejka, 47, to the ground after Drejka confronted Jacobs for parking in a handicapped spot outside the Circle A Food Store on Sunset Point.

Drejka shot McGlockton in response in front of his three young children. McGlockton later died of that wound.

Sheriff Gualtieri said after the shooting that it met the guidelines of a stand your ground case.

The law allows citizens to use deadly force if they believe their lives are in danger.

Protests have since taken place around Florida.

Statement from Attorney Ben Crump in response to Michael Drejka being charged with manslaughter

"My first thought on hearing this news was: It's about time. I firmly stand behind the decision by the State Attorney's Office to charge Michael Drejka with manslaughter for killing Markeis McGlockton. This self-appointed wannabe cop attempted to hide behind 'stand your ground' to defend his indefensible actions, but the truth has finally cut through the noise. I have full faith that this truth will prevail to punish this cold-blooded killer who angrily created the altercation that led to Markeis' needless death. We will continue to fight until justice is brought for the family of Markeis McGlockton."

Statement from Clearwater Attorney Michele Rayner in Response to Michael Drejka being charged with manslaughter

"On behalf of the family of Markeis McGlockton, I commend the office of State Attorney Bernie McCabe for charging Michael Drejka with manslaughter for his cold-blooded actions. This is a big step forward in the direction of justice, not only for Markeis' family but also for society as a whole."

Statement from the family of Markeis McGlockton in response to Michael Drejka being charged with manslaughter

"The announcement that Michael Drejka will be charged with manslaughter provides our family with a small measure of comfort in our time of profound mourning. While this decision cannot bring back our partner, our son, our father, we take solace in knowing our voices are being heard as we work for justice. This man killed Markeis in cold blood, without a second thought about the devastating impact his actions would have on our family, but this charge gives us a measure of hope that the truth will win and justice will prevail in the end."