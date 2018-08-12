SANFORD, Fla. -- Sanford Police Dept. is investigating the death of a woman as a homicide after receiving a tip from Lake Mary Police to conduct a welfare check.

Now, they’ve identified 82-year-old Alice Watson’s husband as a person of interest in the case.

Sanford police find dead woman after tip from Lake Mary PD

Husband now ID’d as person of interest

PREVIOUS: Sanford PD: Woman found dead after man tells police to check on wife

Officials said the Lake Mary Police Department were investigating an SUV that was parked on the railroad tracks at Country Club Road and Lake Mary Boulevard, when they made contact with the driver, Elue McDonald Watson, who advised that a welfare check should be done on his wife Alice at 100 Sycamore Court in Sanford.

The Lake Mary Police Department contacted the Sanford Police Department just before midnight informing them of the situation.

Sanford police responded to the home and found Alice unresponsive, who was pronounced dead on scene.

Police reported Sunday that Elue McDonald Watson is now a person of interest in the murder of Alice Watson.

Authorities say Elue was recently transported to a hospital due to a medical condition unrelated to the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sanford Police Department 407-688-5070 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.