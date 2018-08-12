ORLANDO, Fla. -- Another round of storms is ahead for today. The coverage of storms will stay high at 60 percent across Central Florida.

Round of storms continue Sunday

Best chance of rain between 2 - 3 p.m.

Storm coverage drops to 30% for midweek

Storms will develop a little later today compared to Saturday. It looks like the best shot at rain will be after the noon hour and into the 2 - 3 p.m. time frame.

Storms could become strong with frequent lightning, high wind, and torrential downpours. If you hear thunder and see lightning you need to take cover in a sturdy building until the storm clears out.

Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s. Feel like temperatures will be in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.

Storms will taper off by the evening with gradual clearing overnight.

Temperatures will start out in the mid to upper 70s stepping out the door for work and school on Monday.

Drier air will start to move in for tomorrow. The storm coverage will drop back to 40 to 50 percent for Central Florida to kick-off the week.

You and the kids may need the rain gear for the commute home from work and school on Monday afternoon.

High temperatures tomorrow will be in the low 90s with feel like temperatures nearing 100 degrees.

Even drier air will take over for the mid to late week time frame. This dry air will drop the storm coverage down to 20 to 30 percent. However, with fewer storms comes more sunshine and heat.

High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s all week with feel like temperatures reaching the triple digits.

Tropics:

In the tropics, the Atlantic remains mostly quiet. There is one non-tropical low pressure system in the north-central Atlantic that has a 10 percent chance of development in the next 48 hours and 20 percent chance of development in the next 5 days. If it develops it will be a subtropical storm because the thunderstorms are away from the main center of circulation with the storm system. It will have no impact to land.

Your surf and boating forecast for today:

Chance of afternoon storms. Winds will be out of southwest and south at 5 to 15 knots with a moderate chop on the intracoastal. Seas will be 1 to 2 feet. The moderate rip current risk continues at the beaches with water temperatures in the upper 70s to mid-80s. There will be flat wave heights with minimal surf conditions today. The UV Index remains high! It will be at a ten today, which means sunburn could happen quickly so reapply the sunscreen throughout the day.

