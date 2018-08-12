WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The City of Charlottesville is preparing for a grim anniversary -- the one-year mark of the fatal "Unite the Right" rally.

'Unite the Right 2' rally held on anniversary of fatal event

2017 event turned violent between protesters, counterprotesters

Sunday's rally held in D.C.; law enforcement preparing for worst

Tensions rose during the 2017 event, and at one point, a car plowed into pedestrians who were protesting the white supremacists, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer.

A suspected Neo-Nazi sympathizer was charged in her death.

Two Virginia State Patrol Troopers were also killed in a helicopter crash as they were trying to bring calm to the area.

A 2nd "Unite the Right" rally is taking place Sunday in D.C. for the one year anniversary, and officials in Washington are preparing for the worst.

With all the demonstrators and counterprotesters planning to march in D.C. today, law enforcement officers will be out in full force, making sure everyone can voice their beliefs peacefully.

President Trump tweeted Saturday saying he condemns racism and violence and says Americans must come together. Vice President Pence also released a statement saying, "One year after Charlottesville, we remember the tragic events that took place and mourn the loss of life that day." He continued, "Bigotry, racism, and hatred run cournter to our most cherished values and have no place in American society.

At 5 p.m., the rally will begin in the nation's capital and preparations have been in the works all weekend to keep everyone safe.

Anyone not participating in the "Unite the Right 2" rally or counterprotest is being asked to avoid the White House on Sunday.

Law enforcement officers have set up safety barriers and are preparing for the day ahead, in an effort to prevent violence.

Lafayette Park will be divided down the middle when the demonstration begins at 5:30 p.m.

Signs and flags are allowed and permits aren't needed for demonstrators in groups of 25 people or less.

The National Park Service permits suggest counterprotesters could outnumber the white nationalists with more than three times the participants.

On the Unite the Right website, demonstrators are urged not to speak to the media or fight with counterprotestors. They're also being asked to bring a body camera, and an American or Confederate flag.

Those participating will begin arriving in the city around 2 p.m. and the march will begin at 5 p.m. and go through 7:30 p.m.