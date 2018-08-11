SANFORD, Fla. -- Sanford police are investigating the death of a woman as a homicide after receiving a tip from the Lake Mary Police Department to conduct a welfare check on the deceased woman.

Officials said the Lake Mary Police Department were investigating an SUV that was parked on the railroad tracks at Country Club Road and Lake Mary Boulevard when they made contact with the driver who advised that a welfare check should be done on his wife at 100 Sycamore Court in Sanford.

The Lake Mary Police Department contacted the Sanford Police Department just before midnight informing them of the situation.

Sanford police responded to the home and found the unresponsive woman who was pronounced dead on scene.

Officials say the driver of the SUV is being questioned by police and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sanford Police Department 407-688-5070 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.