ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Orlando Police Department is supporting the family of an injured officer on his son’s first day of school.

OPD officers escort Valencia's son to class

It was his son's 1st day at kindergarten

Ofc. Valencia is being treated at a Georgia hospital

Officer Kevin Valencia was critically hurt after being shot in the head on June 10, while responding to a domestic dispute.

On Friday, his squad and Chief John Mina escorted Valencia's 5-year old son to class.

"Obviously Officer Kevin Valencia can’t bring his child to the first day of kindergarten, and that’s something as parents we all did. I still remember bringing my kids. Their first day of kindergarten is very emotional," Chief Mina said.

Two months ago today, Officer Kevin Valencia was shot in the line of duty and remains in a coma.



Today, his son Kaleb started kindergarten. Since his daddy couldn’t be there, Kevin’s Squad & @ChiefJohnMina escorted Kaleb to his first day of school.https://t.co/GfxTWL7pgt pic.twitter.com/TUVfKjStYe — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) August 10, 2018

Officer Valencia remains in a coma at a hospital in Georgia that specializes in treating spine and brain injuries.

There is a GoFundMe page set up to support his family.

“The support from our community has been amazing,” Chief Mina said.

