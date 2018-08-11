ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Orlando Police Department is supporting the family of an injured officer on his son’s first day of school.
Officer Kevin Valencia was critically hurt after being shot in the head on June 10, while responding to a domestic dispute.
On Friday, his squad and Chief John Mina escorted Valencia's 5-year old son to class.
"Obviously Officer Kevin Valencia can’t bring his child to the first day of kindergarten, and that’s something as parents we all did. I still remember bringing my kids. Their first day of kindergarten is very emotional," Chief Mina said.
Officer Valencia remains in a coma at a hospital in Georgia that specializes in treating spine and brain injuries.
There is a GoFundMe page set up to support his family.
“The support from our community has been amazing,” Chief Mina said.
