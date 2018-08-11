ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Orlando Police Department is supporting the family of an injured officer on his son’s first day of school.

  • OPD officers escort Valencia's son to class
  • It was his son's 1st day at kindergarten
  • Ofc. Valencia is being treated at a Georgia hospital

Officer Kevin Valencia was critically hurt after being shot in the head on June 10, while responding to a domestic dispute.

On Friday, his squad and Chief John Mina escorted Valencia's 5-year old son to class. 

"Obviously Officer Kevin Valencia can’t bring his child to the first day of kindergarten, and that’s something as parents we all did. I still remember bringing my kids. Their first day of kindergarten is very emotional," Chief Mina said.

Officer Valencia remains in a coma at a hospital in Georgia that specializes in treating spine and brain injuries.

There is a GoFundMe page set up to support his family.

“The support from our community has been amazing,” Chief Mina said.

This Gofundme.com site is not managed by Bay News 9/News 13. For more information on how the site works and the rules, visit www.gofundme.com/safety.