WINTER PARK, Fla. -- A surprise donation of tens of thousands of dollars is giving Seminole County adoptive animals a second chance to find a home.

Seminole Animal Services rolls out its mobile adoption unit

Unit was paid for with $35,000 from estate of Marjorie Grimmet

Trailer has air conditioning, generator, water for 12 compartments

Seminole County Animal Services received a donation of more than $35,000 from the estate of Marjorie Grimmet.

That money was used to buy a new mobile adoption unit that was unveiled Saturday in Winter Park.

"Today is the unveiling of our brand new adoption options off-site adoption trailer, where we can bring animals from the shelter, dogs and cats out into the public and see if we can get some adoptions," Animal Services Program Coordinator Diane Gagliano said.

The mobile adoption unit has air conditioning, 12 pet compartments, a generator and on-board water supply. The county plans to use it not only for adoptions but rabies and microchip clinics and other pet-related special events.

It will also be used to transport emergency pet supplies during a major storm or disaster.

Grimmet's family members said they're thankful their late relative's final wishes were fulfilled.