FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. -- The Flagler County Sheriff's Office helped the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office locate a stolen vehicle Friday night resulting in the arrest of a South Florida burglary suspect.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office advised the Flagler Sheriff's Office that they were following a stolen white panel van south on A1A approaching Flagler County and requested assistance.

St. Johns deputies lost site of the vehicle in the area of Sea Colony and Flagler deputies began a search of the area to locate the stolen vehicle.

The stolen van, with markings from a South Florida painting company, had been backed into a home construction site, located at 7 Surf Drive in Palm Coast, in an attempt to blend in as a construction vehicle left overnight at the home, the report stated.

The suspect, identified as Jamaine Butts, was arrested for grand theft auto and driving on an expired driver's license.

"The suspect thought he was being clever by trying to blend his stolen vehicle into a construction site," said Sheriff Staly. "While participating in the felony stop I was able to witness our deputies perform a textbook tactical apprehension of a felon. This was also great teamwork between Flagler and St. Johns County Sheriff's Office and I couldn't be more proud of the team I am honored to lead."

The investigation revealed the van had been stolen from West Palm Beach and had been used in a residential burglary where electronics had been stolen. Two large flat screen TV's and other electronics were located inside the vehicle, officials said.

Butts had been released from prison on Oct. 13, 2013 after being sentenced to five years for burglary in 2010 and has an extensive criminal history in Broward County.