ORLANDO, Fla. -- A warm and humid start will give way to sunny skies to begin your Saturday. However, the quiet weather will not last all day.

Scattered storms to develop by midday

Coverage of storms at 50 to 60 percent

Storms may produce downpours, lightning, gusty winds

Scattered storms will develop by midday today. The coverage of storms will be back up to 50 to 60 percent.

Some of the storms could produce torrential downpours, frequent lightning and gusty winds. If you hear thunder and see lightning, be sure to take shelter inside a sturdy building.

High temperatures will reach the upper 80s to low 90s. Storms will diminish by early evening with clearing skies Saturday night.

Temperatures will start out in the 70s with clear skies Sunday morning.

The moisture will continue to increase through Sunday afternoon across Central Florida. This will lead to 50 to 60 percent coverage of storms for tomorrow afternoon. Some of the storms could become strong with heavy rain, high wind, and lightning.

Storm coverage will remain high for Monday to kick-off the work week. The coverage of rain will be 40 to 50 percent. High temperatures will once again be in the high 80s to low 90s with morning temperatures starting out in the 70s.

Tropics:

In the tropics, there’s one tropical wave that has a 20 percent chance of development in the next 5 days. But, the cool ocean temperatures and strong winds aloft are working against the wave turning into a tropical system.

Your surf and boating forecast for today:

Chance of afternoon storms. Winds will be out of southeast at 10 to 15 knots with a moderate chop on the intracoastal. Seas will be 1 to 2 feet. The moderate rip current risk continues at the beaches with water temperatures in the upper 70s to mid-80s. There will be flat wave heights with minimal surf conditions today. The UV Index remains high! It will be at a ten today, which means sunburn could happen quickly so reapply the sunscreen throughout the day.

