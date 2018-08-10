INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. -- Red tide has moved further north in Pinellas County.

University of South Florida Professor Chauanmin Hu watches the gulf currents every day and has confirmed to Spectrum Bay News 9 what most of us have feared about the spread of red tide.

"So the image of yesterday shows the red up to this point," Hu said. "That's Indian Rocks Beach. This is Pinellas Park, and we don't know yet whether the red tide would move further up to Clearwater."

The spreading of red tide has fisheries and beach goers fearing the water even more as the potentially dangerous algae bloom makes its way up the Florida gulf coast.

"If you think things are going to get worse before they get better? Gosh, I sure hope they don't get worse," Gov. Rick Scott said.

Gov. Scott toured the areas hit hardest so far by the red algae on Friday. He said he's as frustrated with its movement as anyone else.

"Now we've given money for Martin County and Lee County to clean up their algae, so we're gonna keep doing everything we can," Scott said.

However, Professor Hu said with this kind of outbreak, the most we can do is wait it out.

"We don't know when it will disappear. That's difficult to predict. Why is that so difficult to predict? Because we don't really understand what controls the dissipation," Hu said.