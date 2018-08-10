ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Barbara Jenkins says the district is rolling out additional security measures ahead of the start of the new school year Monday.

Superintendent: OCPS will roll out more security measures

There will be more student screenings at middle, high schools

Admins to be trained to conduct random screens

The added measures will include an increase in student screenings, now at all middle and high schools.



Certain administrators will be trained and authorized to conduct random screens with a metal detector wand.



“The message we have to get across is that every day, any day, throughout the day, all day, our students can be checked, can be wanded -- so do not bring anything inappropriate on campus,” Dr. Jenkins said.



Jenkins said Friday that the district continues to be aggressive in implementing additional security measures, as recommended by a district-hired security consultant firm.

“We really want kids to love coming to school every day,” Dr. Jenkins said.



State law passed after 14 students and 3 teachers were killed in February at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland now requires law enforcement officers to be present on school campuses.



The district has 209,000 students at 196 schools, but they declined to say exactly how many school resource officers will be staffed, citing safety reasons.



Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings says his agency is spending $16.8 million to provide a total of 105 deputies at schools in unincorporated Orange County. That staffing includes 38 deputies temporarily assigned to the school resource officer unit.



County Mayor Teresa Jacobs sent a letter to the Sheriff Friday committing to come up with funding to help ensure permanent deputies are available for school assignments.



Dr. Jenkins says they are continually evaluating security measures in place to ensure they are effective and up-to-date. They include regular drills for fires, emergency, and active shooter situations.



Physical measures include fencing and access-controlled doors at schools.



Dr. Jenkins says they are also taking a zero-tolerance approach to threats made online.



In February, Orlando’s city commission passed an ordinance that makes it a misdemeanor offense to use social media to make any kind of threat against a school.

State law is vague, requiring specific remarks and specific targets to be named in social media threats. The new ordinance allows charges to be filed against a person even making a vague threat.



Law enforcement is also expected to be out in full force ensuring drivers are slowing down for students walking in pedestrian zones near schools.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office is still looking to fill 13 part-time Crossing Guard positions. ​