NEW YORK -- A former UCF basketball coach is accused of punching and killing a tourist in New York City over the weekend.

Jamill Jones turned himself in to police on Thursday

He was assistant basketball coach at UCF last year

Cops: Jones punched man in NYC, who fell and hit his head

Police say Jamill Jones punched Sandor Szabo early Sunday after he mistook Jones for an Uber driver.

Szabo, who's from Boca Raton, fell to the ground and hit his head on the sidewalk. Doctors took him off life support Tuesday.

The city Medical Examiner's Office said Friday that Szabo's death was a homicide caused by blunt impact to his head.

Jones was an assistant coach at UCF in 2017 and is currently an assistant at Wake Forest, which said in a statement that it would comment after it had gathered more information.

A lawyer for Jones told the Associated Press that the death was "a tragic accident, and Mr. Jones and his family send their deepest condolences and their thoughts and prayers to the Szabo family."

Jones turned himself in to police Thursday and was arraigned on a misdemeanor assault charge. He's due in court Oct. 2.

