CENTRAL FLORIDA — Students in Brevard, Flagler and Seminole counties have to see the end of summer vacation earlier than others in Central Florida as they head back to school on Friday.

Brevard eyes safety as school year starts

By Krystel Knowles

Reporter

The first day of school is finally here for students in three of our counties, with one of them being Brevard.

As students are getting ready to head to school, things are going to be a little different this year. Over the summer, Brevard County schools wrapped up their single point entry project.

It consists of every school now having a fence surrounding the property and during school hours, all other entries will be locked.

Which might cause some delays dropping off students at school Friday morning. Parents and guardians are advised to make sure to leave a few extra minutes to maneuver around the changes.

According to the school board, the project cost about $9 million to complete and it is paid for by the half-cent sales surtax passed by Brevard County voters in 2014.​

The half-cent sales surtax provides funding for critical facility renewal, educational technology and security projects throughout the school district.

The Independent Citizens Oversight Committee recommended and the Brevard County School Board approved the acceleration of the district school's security program using a temporary transfer of resources from facility renewal to security.

"Single point access has been a very big initiative, we completed the project last week now every school has access control," said Superintendent Dr. Mark Mullins.

School safety a big push for Seminole County

By Jerry Hume

Reporter

Schools are stepping up security this new school year and that includes in Seminole County, where classes get underway for 68,000 students.

The district could not reveal all of its improvements, but some are clearly visible, such as the fencing around the entire campus at New Millennium Middle School in Sanford.

Now there is a single point of entry at the middle school and lots of surveillance cameras.

New Millennium Middle School is equipped with the latest technology for teachers in the classroom, but it is also set up with start-of-the-art security systems.

"If an employee activates the RAVEs soft panic button, well that works in collaboration with our camera system so immediately off site we can start looking at the incident in real time and make tactical decisions as we move forward," said Seminole County Sheriff's Office and Seminole County Public Schools Director of School Safety and Security Capt. Rick Francis.

The school, which has a focus on performance and fine arts, was designed with input from the district's safety and security director.

"We put into the plan easier to supervise, better sight lines to see around, it's definitely designed for 2018 security," Walt Griffin, Seminole County Public Schools Superintendent

Across the school district there will be enhance security measures and each Seminole County school already has a trained school resource officer and starting Friday all high schools will get two officers.

By January, middle schools will have two.

"We will do our very best to protect and provide them a positive and safe environment," said Margaret Gunderson, New Millennium Middle School principal. "We encourage them to see something, say something, let us know when something is occurring."

A sign of the times: During the first couple days of class, the principal says students will be taught to run, hide and fight in case there is an active shooter on campus.

Flagler aims at preparing for the school year

Many students and parents are preparing to go back to school in Flagler County, with a host of information being made available to them from the school district.