ORLANDO, Fla. — People are pitching in to help the dozens of families that lost everything in a massive apartment complex fire in Orlando.

Local school administrators gather donations for students who lost books, supplies

Cause of apartment fire that destroyed 12 units still under investigation

RELATED: Neighbors displaced after fire destroys part of Orlando apartment



The three-alarm fire destroyed 12 units at Royal Isles Apartments on Wednesday.

"You work your bones just to get all that stuff in there and it just disappears in an instant and for me that hurts," said Rafael Bruno, who lost all his belongings in the fire.

Administrators at the local schools, Engelwood Elementary and Jackson Middle schools, are hoping to help students just a few days before classes resume.

They are hoping to gather enough donations to pay for clothing, shoes, hygiene products and school supplies.

A collection is happening Thursday at Engelwood Elementary from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Meet the Teacher event.

The Red Cross is also helping out, as the organization is making sure everybody had a place to stay Wednesday night and working with victims to find permanent housing.

"We'll be working with them for days to come because for most families they've never been through anything like this before. So sort of what we do we. … Next is a big question mark, and our folks will help them work through that," said Red Cross Orlando Executive Director Sherri Monroe.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The fire department says there were no injuries.