BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -- In Brevard County, a new school year brings with it changes at the top.

Spectrum News had a chance to sit down with the school system's new leader and talk about new things in store.

Dr. Mark Mullins talks new role as superintendent

Career with BPS began in 1994 as teacher

"I love what our teachers do, and I love who they do it for," says Brevard Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Mullins.

If anyone can empathize and respect what teachers do every day, it's him.

"And now it's a privilege to support them in this leadership role," he told Spectrum News.

That's because a quarter century ago, he too graded papers and stood before students helping them learn.

Back in early July, the school board approved Dr. Mullins contract, replacing the outgoing Dr. Charles Blackburn.

His career with BPS began in 1994 when he taught math at several local schools, it moved on to deputy superintendent and Chief Operating Officer of schools in 2016.

Not only is the superintendent new, there are new initiatives this school year on the Space Coast -- like enhancing mental health support for students by adding 16 social workers across the district.

There are also contracted counseling services for kids in need.

South Lake Elementary in Titusville, shuttered several years ago due to budget woes, is reopening as a STEAM school, which adds "Art" to the traditional STEM studies.

Hundreds of students will be back in the revitalized halls and classrooms this year.

Dr. Mullins says he can't wait to visit schools, including South Lake, on their first day back Friday.

"Just help support our kids to reach their greatest goals," he said. "I couldn't be more excited, it's really an amazing opportunity."

Brevard Public Schools students first day back to school is Friday.