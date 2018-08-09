FLORIDA -- Feeling lucky? The Powerball jackpot is now at $247 million -- the largest in the nation.

The next drawing is Saturday, Aug. 11. So make sure to grab a ticket or two -- or 50!

The Powerball jackpot has rolled 14 times since the June 20 jackpot was won, generating more than $17.2 million in contributions to the state's Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.

Powerball jackpots start at $40 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win by matching the five white ball numbers (1-69) and the red Powerball (1-26).

The overall odds of winning a prize in the game are one-in-24.87.

