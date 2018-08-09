COCOA, Fla. -- In Brevard County, experts are tackling the tough topic of human trafficking.

Rep. Posey hosts Human Trafficking Symposium

Goal of event is to raise awareness, work to combat issue

On Thursday, Congressman Bill Posey of Rockledge hosted a Human Trafficking Symposium at Eastern Florida State’s Cocoa campus.

Panelists included representatives from the Department of Children and Families, Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health, Children's Advocacy Center of Brevard, Brevard County’s Tourism Development Council and a human trafficking survivor.

Law enforcement officers, including the Brevard Sheriff's Office, FBI and ICE also participated in the forum.

Officials say Florida is third in the nation in human trafficking.

The goal is for the public to be aware of situations where children might be held against their will, and work together to combat this worldwide problem.

Spectrum News’ Greg Pallone moderated the event.