ORLANDO, Fla. — Plenty of sun will be on hand before clouds arrive during the afternoon, leading to isolated showers and storms.

Thursday high at 94 degrees

Hot afternoons continue

Few late day storms

Similar to Wednesday, coverage will be minimal but the storms that do develop could be on the strong side. Highs will reach the low to mid-90s with heat index values up around 100 degrees.

Evening storms will fade followed by fair skies overnight. It will remain muggy and mild with lows in the mid- to upper 70s.

Expect few changes Friday with highs back in the low to mid-90s inland. Rain chances will start to ramp up again over the weekend as moisture gradually returns.

Highs will run at or just above the seasonal average of 92 degrees. In the tropics, conditions overall remain quiet throughout the Atlantic basin.

Waves will be considered poor for surfing for Thursday with heights of 1 to 2 feet in the nearshore waters.

Those venturing into the surf zone will find a small east-southeast trade swell and water temperatures between 79 and 84 degrees.

On the Intracoastal, expect a light chop.

Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms will remain a threat, both on the inland lakes and the adjacent Atlantic waters.

Tropical Forecast

Tropical Storm Debby is traveling northeast in the north central Atlantic, far from any landmass.

It is located roughly 1,000 miles west-northwest of the Azores.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

