PALMETTO, Fla. -- Authorities in Manatee County said a child died after being hit by pallets that fell from a forklift truck.
- Leonardo Chavez-Renteria, 7, killed in Thursday incident
- Death was 'tragic accident' according to Sheriff's Office
- 15-20 pallets fell from truck and hit boy
The incident happened about 11 a.m. on 20th Street E in Palmetto.
The Sheriff's Office said about 15 to 20 pallets fell from the truck.
Leonardo Chavez-Renteria, 7, was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital after the accident and died from his injuries.
Deputies learned the boy was playing in an area where a forklift was moving pallets.
"At this time, the incident appears to a tragic accident," the Sheriff's Office said.
Spectrum News reporter Saundra Weathers learned the location is a tile roofing transporting company and is a family business.
Employees at the business were shaken by what happened, and residents who work nearby said it wasn't uncommon to see the boy playing in the area.