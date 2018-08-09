PALMETTO, Fla. -- Authorities in Manatee County said a child died after being hit by pallets that fell from a forklift truck.

Leonardo Chavez-Renteria, 7, killed in Thursday incident

Death was 'tragic accident' according to Sheriff's Office

15-20 pallets fell from truck and hit boy

The incident happened about 11 a.m. on 20th Street E in Palmetto.

The Sheriff's Office said about 15 to 20 pallets fell from the truck.

Leonardo Chavez-Renteria, 7, was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital after the accident and died from his injuries.

Deputies learned the boy was playing in an area where a forklift was moving pallets.

"At this time, the incident appears to a tragic accident," the Sheriff's Office said.

Spectrum News reporter Saundra Weathers learned the location is a tile roofing transporting company and is a family business.

Employees at the business were shaken by what happened, and residents who work nearby said it wasn't uncommon to see the boy playing in the area.