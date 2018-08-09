JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The two republican front runners for governor – Commissioner of Agriculture Adam Putnam and Congressman Ron DeSantis – faced off in their second debate Wednesday night.

Straight out of the gate, the two candidates talked about gun reform, assault weapon bans, President Donald Trump’s endorsement, and the environment.

Wednesday night was also a chance to hear the two men of the latest controversial topic – Florida’s ‘stand your ground’ law.

Commissioner Putnam said he stood with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office decision in the shooting death of Markeis McGlockton.

“I stand with them when the democrats are flying in, and Reverend Al Sharpton to protest our second amendment here in the state of Florida. I supported the sheriff in that instance -- my opponent did not,” Putnam said.

“We defend the stand your ground law 100 percent, but I don’t want some of these instances that don’t involve that to be brought in, and then be fought for criticism. It’s an important law and a way to protect our freedom,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis is right now ahead in the polls, but Putnam supporters say they are feeling good after Wednesday night’s debate.