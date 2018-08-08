ORLANDO, Fla. -- Family and friends came together one year later to remember 3-year-old Myles Hill, who died after being left in a hot day care van for more than 12 hours.

Emotions still ran high a year later, with Hill’s mother joined by loved ones as they came together for a candlelight vigil.

“That’s my world, that’s my baby,” said Hills’ mother Chiel Banks.

Banks says she is still heartbroken over the loss of her son.

“No mother should have to bury. He’s three, would have five on the 22nd, and he’s not here…” Banks said.

Tuesday evening, loved ones lit candles and wore shirts in Myles’ memory.

“What it’s about? This child suffered, and no child should again because of a careless act,” Banks said.

Deborah St. Charles, the driver of the van, is charged with manslaughter. Hill died after St. Charles allegedly left him in a van for 12 hours in Aug. 2017.

The Department of Children and Families permanently revoked the business owner’s license to operate Little Miracles Academy.

Orlando Police said the inside of the van reached 144 degrees. The Medical Examiner's Office concluded Myles died from extreme heat.

“Whether it was a mistake or not, you need to pay for your mistake and deserve the consequences behind it,” Banks said.

St. Charles is due in court Friday for a competency hearing. ​