ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man died Wednesday after being struck by a SunRail train, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Man struck, killed by SunRail train

Train engineer sounded horn at man to alert him

The man is believed to be in his 50s

The incident happened at the railroad tracks on Orange Avenue and Stratemeyer Drive.

Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Jane Watrel says the train was traveling southbound as the man, who was reported to be in his 50s, was walking southbound on the train tracks.

The train engineer reportedly sounded his horn at the man several times to alert him, according to deputies, but the man "refused to get off the tracks."

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No foul play is suspected.

There were over 100 people on the train at the time of the incident. None of them were hurt.