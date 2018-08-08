TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Protesters of the latest stand your ground shooting will be in Tallahassee Wednesday.

Stand your ground protesters in Tallahassee Wednesday

Attorneys and local leaders from across the state will converge on the state capital

Does race play a role in Stand your ground cases?

Family members of shooting victim Markeis McGlockton, along with their attorneys and local leaders from across the state will converge on the state capital today to speak out against the law.

Attorney Ben Crump will be in attendance and Tallahassee Mayor, and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum also is expected to participate.

Deputies say McGlockton, 28, was shot to death outside the Circle A convenience store in Clearwater July 19 by Michael Drejka after an altercation over a parking space.

Surveillance video shows McGlockton pushed 48-year-old Drejka to the ground in the altercation. On the ground, Drejka then shoots McGlockton.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office didn't make an arrest, citing Florida's "stand your ground" law.

Today, protesters will hold a rally dubbed a "Capital City Rally for Justice for Markeis McGlockton."

This politically charged case has quickly gained national attention.

All 160 state lawmakers are now being asked if they are in favor of a special legislative session on stand your ground. If two-thirds of the state House and Senate vote yes, a session will be scheduled.

Meanwhile, the State Attorney's Office is reviewing the McGlockton shooting case and will determine if charges will be filed against Drejka.

On Tuesday, Pinellas County commissioners voted unanimously to support changes to the law. The resolution asks state lawmakers for clarification to the stand your ground law.

Last weekend, Trayvon Martin's parents and Rev. Al Sharpton attended a rally for McGlockton in Clearwater.