DAVENPORT, Fla.-- A man was arrested in Polk County on Thursday after an investigation revealed he illegally dumped around 10,000 gallons of used cooking oil in a vacant lot.

Arrest made in dumping of 10,000 gallons of used cooking oil

ACT Environmental say it's the largest spill ever found in Polk County

Sheriff: Not hazardous to the public

The Polk County Sheriff's Office's Agricultural Crimes detectives arrested 50-year-old Peter Rodriguez of Davenport on two counts of commercial dumping.

According to ACT Environmental, it's the largest spill ever found in Polk County.

Deputies found the pump truck near the scene where the used oil was leaking from a drain spout behind Dollar General.

After investigating, deputies determined the truck was owned by Brownies Septic and Plumbing, and Rodriguez was the operator.

Polk County Sheriff's Office said that eventually Rodriguez admitted to dumping the sludge, but said he had to do it to keep his job.

Brownies Representatives say they're not sure why Rodriguez dumped the oil in the vacant lot, as it's picked up from various locations and then disposed at its place of business in Orlando to be refined and sold.

They referred to it as "liquid gold."

Polk County Fire Rescue, ACT, and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection Hazmat Teams responded to the area of Sand Mine Road and U.S. Highway 27 to assist deputies.

Walgreens and Duke Energy own the adjoining property where the "oil sludge" was found.

"Our investigators worked quickly to find out where the oil from the 'Super Spill' came from. Hazmat tested it and determined it's not hazardous to the public," said Sheriff Grady Judd.

Rodriguez has been released from jail on a $2,000 bond.