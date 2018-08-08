WINTER PARK, Fla. — A man and a woman are recovering after being struck by a vehicle in Winter Park early Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Driver says pedestrians were not in crosswalk

Pedestrians said that they were

Investigation ongoing

At around 3:15 a.m., Christopher Singh was driving his four-door 2005 Toyota southbound on State Road 436.

During that time, New Jersey residents Joseph Finnegan and Kristina Dennis were trying to cross the road near University Boulevard when they were hit, stated the FHP.

According to Singh, the 34-year-old Sanford resident had the green light and said that both Finnegan and Dennis were not in the crosswalk at the time of the crash, FHP stated.

However, the 28-year-old Finnegan and Dennis, 21, were in the crosswalk when they were hit, according to the FHP.

Both Finnegan and Dennis were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in serious condition and Singh was not injured, commented the FHP.

Because there are conflicting statements and there are no witnesses, the FHP stated that charges are pending and the crash is under investigation.