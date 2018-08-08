MALABAR, Fla. -- Norman Danella lives in Malabar but is frequently driving long distances up north.

E-ZPass will soon be accepted at E-PASS tolls

The change will happen in September

Some may be double-billed in the meantime

"We travel back and forth to New Jersey quite a bit -- my mother-in-law is up there," he said.

To navigate the toll roads when he travels up north and throughout Central Florida, Norman is the owner of two transponders: an E-PASS and an E-ZPass.

"It would be nice if it was one system, and you could travel all over the place," Norman remarked.

He keeps both of them in his car at all times, but that could prove to be an issue moving forward.

The Central Florida Expressway Authority recently announced that in September, you will now be able to use your E-ZPass on the 118 miles of the Central Florida Expressway's system.

With both transponders in his vehicle, he's frustrated with the possibility that he will be double-billed.

"It's great to have both of them, but yeah I can see how you can be double-billed if the systems aren't working together," Danella said.

It's a reasonable concern.

I reached out to CFX and was told by administrators that he would get double-billed if both transponders were in his car starting in September -- so he's going to have to pick one.

So, where can you use your E-PASS?

For one, on any Florida toll road and the more you use it on CFX's system, the more discounts you receive. You can also use it on Georgia and North Carolina toll systems, but not anywhere north of there.

As for E-ZPass, starting in September, you can now use it in 17 states across the country. However, if you were using it in Florida, that would not include roads like Florida's Turnpike for example. You would only be able to use it on CFX's system in Central Florida like SR-408 and portions of SR-417, SR-429 and the Beachline.

Still a little confused?

Moving forward, possibly by the end of the year, the two agencies are planning on unveiling a new transponder that will actually combine E-PASS and E-ZPass into one, eliminating Norman Danella's need to choose what he sticks on his windshield before he hits the road.

"I can't have an account in 10 different states,” Danella said. “Well, I probably could, but it's not worth it!"